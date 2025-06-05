Indian Railways to introduce e-Aadhaar verification for tatkal ticket booking

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways is planning to introduce e-Aadhaar authentication for booking tatkal tickets through IRCTC website/app, as reported by Thanthi TV.

This move comes to curb unauthorised automated train ticket bookings through the IRCTC portal, where the Indian Railways has detected 2.5 crore fake accounts.

"Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need,” Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X.