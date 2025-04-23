Indian athletes condemn Pahalgam terror attack, some demand end of sporting ties with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India's sporting fraternity oscillated between grief and rage as it joined the nation in condemning the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam with some demanding that the country should cut all sports ties with Pakistan.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a prime tourist location in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing at least 26 civilians and injuring several others. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, 'Oh, but sport should rise above politics'," former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami said in a strongly-worded post.

"...murdering innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond with zero tolerance and not with bats and balls," he added.

While India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012–13, and the BCCI declined to send its team for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, other Indian teams have continued to travel to Pakistan for international events.

Goswami, who had recently visited Pahalgam, said he had sensed hope and peace returning to the valley.

"And now... this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you. It makes you question how many more times we're expected to stay silent, stay "sporting," while our people die. No more. Not this time," he added.

An "outraged" Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer and ruling BJP member Vijender Singh also called for firm "action".

"Our brave soldiers will definitely give a befitting reply to this cowardly attack in the coming times. In the presence of the brave sons of Mother India, the plans of those who want to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed," he asserted.

Indian cricket team head coach and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

Two-time Olympic medal-winning badminton player PV Sindhu too penned down an emotional post.

"My heart aches for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much pain. So much loss. No reason, no cause can ever justify such brutality.

"To the families left behind -- your grief is beyond words, but you are not alone.We are with you. In these dark moments, may we find strength in each other, and never let go of the hope that peace will return!" Sindhu wrote.

Olympic gold medallist duo of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra prayed for the victims.

"Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families," Chopra wrote.

"Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terror has no place in our world , we must stand united against hatred and violence," Bindra added.

The attack is the deadliest terrorist act in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"Strongly condemn this cowardly act by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India stands united with our brave Army, J&K Police, and Paramilitary forces in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail," said former India all-rounder Suresh Raina.

"My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in dastardly attack. This can't be forgiven," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote.

Olympic medal-winning former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, shuttler Saina Nehwal and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen also called for justice.

"Condemnation is not enough, justice must follow. Our hearts bleed for Pahalgam. Terror must never win. Prayers for all affected in the Pahalgam attack," Sreejesh wrote.

"The Pahalgam terror attack is a heartbreaking reminder of the threats we continue to face.To those spreading fear — know that India stands united, and justice will prevail. Jai Hind," Saina posted.

Zareen added, "Those who attack innocents attack humanity itself. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Justice must be swift."

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said he was left numb by the terrible act.

"Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir. While those responsible will be punished, right now there's a numb disbelief at the terrible acts and the manner in which it all happened," Parthiv wrote.

The Indian batting duo of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul and former spinner and India captain Anil Kumble also offered their condolences.

"Violence like this has no place in our country," Gill posted.

Kumble added: "Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote "A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none"

Cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan Pathan also expressed deep anguish.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses," Irfan wrote.

"Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May peace prevail," added Yusuf, who is Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur, West Bengal.