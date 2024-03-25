India will celebrate Holi again on June 4 with resolve for Viksit Bharat: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has extended warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi to the people of the country and expressed hope that the BJP-led government will return to power and the country will celebrate Holi again on June 4 when the results will be announced of Lok Sabha polls.

He said the country will celebrate Holi again with the resolution of 'Vikasit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the country. May this Holi bring joy and peace in everyone's life. I pray to god that the way this nation is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi, this thing continues. We are celebrating Holi today but on June 4, the country will celebrate Holi again with the resolution of 'Vikasit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Modi."

Nadda celebrated Holi at his residence in the national capital. He smeared dry and wet colours on Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj.

"Best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness, Holi. I wish that this holy festival of colours fills everyone's life with mutual love, harmony and goodwill," Nadda posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended warm greetings on Holi to the people of the country on Monday and said it embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.

In a message on X, the Vice President said, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

"I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country," he said in a post on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, and celebrated Holi with the National Security Guard (NSG) at his residence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished people happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colours and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colours of prosperity and harmony into the lives of all of you and become a medium for the transmission of new energy," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle.

Amidst the revelry on Holi, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.