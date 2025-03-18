India tightens traffic rules, drunk driving now carries Rs 15K fine and 2-year jail

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost road safety and deter irresponsible driving, the Indian government has implemented new motor vehicle rules introducing heftier penalties for various traffic violations, effective from March 1, 2025. The fines coupled with jail time and community service indicate a no-tolerance approach towards traffic offences.

Dangerous driving:

Under the new rules, drunken driving will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or six months in prison, with repeat offenders facing a Rs 15,000 fine and two years in jail.

Racing on the roads dangerously now carries a Rs 5,000 fine as will jumping traffic signals while failure to make way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances will result in a massive Rs 10,000 penalty.

On the other hand, riding without a helmet or safety belts, two absolute safety-essentials, will result in a Rs 1,000 fine and a three-month license suspension.

Using a mobile phone while driving will now attract a Rs 5,000 fine, which is a heftier amount than the previous Rs 500 fine. Driving without a valid license will also lead to a Rs 5,000 penalty while triple riding on a two-wheeler will now attract a Rs 1,000 fine.

Driving without documents:

If you are found not carrying valid licence or insurance while driving, you will have to cough up Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 (Rs 4,000 for repeat offenders) respectively, and possibly do up to three months of prison or community service.

Similarly, failure to produce a valid pollution control certificate can lead to a Rs 10,000 fine and up to six months of community service.

Stricter rules for stricter roads

Overloading of vehicles will be penalised with a Rs 20,000 fine, which is a big hike from the earlier Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, if a minor is caught driving, the guardian or vehicle owner will be fined Rs 25,000 and face three years of imprisonment, and the vehicle’s registration will be cancelled for one year. Additionally, the juvenile will be barred from obtaining a driving license until the age of 25, as per the new rules.