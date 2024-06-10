"India set to achieve new heights": NDA leaders express confidence in Modi government 3.0

NEW DELHI: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government at the Centre, leaders from NDA have expressed unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

On June 9, Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office for the third time at Rashtrapati Bhawan, having previously served terms beginning in 2014 and 2019.

Following the ceremony, Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed their optimism for the future of India.

"The govt has been formed. It's fortunate that PM Modi has become the PM for the third term. India will reach newer heights in his leadership. The Karyakartas like me who do politics for the service of the nation, feel fortunate that we get this opportunity," Chouhan said.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha shared her satisfaction with the election outcome, saying, "I am very happy that this government has been formed again and we hope that developmental work will continue."

Pawan Kalyan, chief of the Jana Sena Party, reflected on his long-term hopes for Modi's leadership. "When Modi ji came to power in 2014, we wanted him to be there for 15 years. It has become a reality," Kalyan said. Newly elected Union Minister and BJP leader CR Patil expressed his commitment to Modi's vision and plan for the next 10 years.

"The way PM Modi is moving ahead with a plan for the next 10 years and we are getting this opportunity to contribute in that, we will work for sure in that regard," Patil said. Tamilisai Soundararajan, another BJP leader, voiced her optimism about the country's future.

"I am very happy that PM Modi has become the PM for the third time. The country will develop strongly. I thank PM Modi for all his good schemes," Soundararajan said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Modi's achievement and his impact on regional development.

"It's a very happy moment as he is the only second PM to take oath for three consecutive terms. The way PM Modi has pushed developmental works in North East, I hope it will keep going," Khandu said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "It's a proud feeling that Modi 3.0 is a reality. History has been made, after 1962, it's the first time that a PM has taken oath for three consecutive terms. Modi ji is a symbol of stability. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have shown trust because they know that India is moving towards Viksit Bharat," Shaina said.

At the ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, the President administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed members of the Council of Ministers. The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif and Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's oath-taking ceremonies have seen special foreign policy outreach. He began his first term in office in 2014 in the presence of all Heads of State of SAARC nations. He invited BIMSTEC leaders at the start of the second term in 2019.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won its third successive term in results of Lok Sabha polls declared on June 4. The NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls with BJP getting 240 seats. A meeting of the union cabinet is likely to take place at 5 pm today.