India rejects report by UN human rights expert that says Indian youth face retaliation, terms claims as 'hearsay'

Swarup said Romero merely cites "unnamed submissions” in the footnote.

“A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population, resting on anonymous and unverified claims, is not evidence. It is hearsay dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright,” Swarup said.

“A mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalise for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds. We urge this Special Rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports,” he said.

In her report, Romero notes that in India, young people created a “satirical political movement”, a reference to the Cockroach Janata Party, and said that “young people from India reported retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice.”