India plays down Chinese Prez Xi's absence from G20 summit

NEW DELHI: India on Friday played down the absence of Chinese president Xi Jinping from the G20 summit and apprehensions on the Ukraine conflict derailing talks, by saying that its presidency of the grouping has managed to bring all nations on board and this would be on display during the summit over the next two days.

Addressing the pre-G20 summit press conference, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that China is a multilateral player and in a multilateral discussion, the issues are different from bilateral issues.

"China brings its own perspective on issues of growth and development. However in such events, there has be a consensus and everybody has to be on board, since every nation has a veto power. We have managed to bring everybody on board. We have worked with every single country and brought them on board, which you will see during the course of the summit," Kant said while responding to questions relating to Xi's absence in any way undermining the significance of the event.

On a question of Ukraine conflict derailing the G20 summit, the Sherpa said: "G20 is a forum for discussing issues of growth and development. However, the last time in Bali (G20 summit), it was felt that war and conflict impact economy and growth so it was discussed. Here too, it may be discussed, but the leaders will have to take a call on the agenda. Once the leaders discuss it, I can talk about it."