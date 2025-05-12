Begin typing your search...
India, Pak DGMOs hold talks
The two military officials deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings, it is learnt.
NEW DELHI: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday.
The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, it started at around 5 PM. The outcome of the talks is not yet known.
