Begin typing your search...

    India, Pak DGMOs hold talks

    The two military officials deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings, it is learnt.

    AuthorPTIPTI|12 May 2025 6:14 PM IST
    India, Pak DGMOs hold talks
    X

    Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai with Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday.

    The two military officials deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings, it is learnt.

    The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, it started at around 5 PM. The outcome of the talks is not yet known.

    DGMOPakistantalksmilitary officials
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X