India, Israel need to work together in combating terrorism: Jaishankar

    AuthorPTIPTI|4 Nov 2025 1:14 PM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: India and Israel should work together to build a global approach of "zero tolerance" in combating terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

    "Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism," Jaishankar said.

    "It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

    The Israeli foreign minister landed in New Delhi on Monday night on a three-day visit.

    IsraelS Jaishankar
    PTI

