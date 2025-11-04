India, Israel need to work together in combating terrorism: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India and Israel should work together to build a global approach of "zero tolerance" in combating terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

"Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism," Jaishankar said.

"It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

The Israeli foreign minister landed in New Delhi on Monday night on a three-day visit.