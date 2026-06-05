INDIA bloc dead and buried, exists only on paper after DMK boycott: BJP

In a major setback for the opposition alliance, the DMK said on Thursday that it would stay away from the meeting because the Congress would be taking part in it. The decision is a continuation of its stand against the Congress ever since the national party joined hands with the TVK, which won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

"The INDI alliance has now broken into pieces. It was predicted that on May 4 there would be nothing called the INDI alliance left, and that prediction has come true," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, referring to the results of assembly elections in five states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

"The INDI alliance is dead and buried. It may exist on paper and on television screens, but it does not exist in reality," he said.