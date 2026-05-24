DMK acting out of 'frustration' as its plans to stop Vijay from becoming CM fell through: Cong MP

CHENNAI: Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has slammed the DMK, describing its aggressive posturing against the national party as a "drama," and alleged that it was acting out of frustration because its plans vis-a-vis Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay fell through.
He also sought to dismiss resolution adopted by DMK during its Youth Wing meet targeting the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.
"The DMK Youth Wing is targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi because their plan flopped. Their plan was to stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister, as desired by the BJP. But that did not happen," Tagore claimed in a social media post late May 23 night, hitting back at the DMK for its criticism of the Congress party.
He added that leaders of the Left parties (CPM), VCK, and IUML have also exposed the DMK's backchannel political dealings.
The Virudhunagar MP also accused the Dravidian party of wearing a "secular mask", while engaging in underground dealings with the saffron party.
"The secret talks between DMK and AIADMK started while the results (of the April 23 polls) were still coming in. A senior BJP leader facilitated it. Now, it is slowly tumbling out into the open," Tagore, Virudhunagar Lok Sabha MP, claimed.
Defending the Congress's decision to break away from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and support Vijay's TVK, Tagore stated that his party would never compromise with the BJP.
"We were clear by the 5th [of May] itself. There is no point in talking to those who play backdoor politics with the BJP. Our decision was simple -- Congress will only support a secular government in Tamil Nadu," Tagore said.