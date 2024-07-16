NEW DELHI: Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 16):

SC to hear batch of pleas against Marital rape including a plea of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) challenging the marital rape exception under the new criminal laws.

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of the matrimonial law provisions which empower courts to ask estranged spouses to "cohabit" to restore conjugal rights.

SC to hear plea on the issue of cap imposed on admission of students in educational institutions claiming minority status.

SC to hear suo motu case related to Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (Recruitment and Service Conditions) Rules which exclude visually impaired candidates from seeking appointment in the State's judicial service.

SC to hear plea by the WB govt against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.