Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 25:

* A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to hear a dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra govt over the state's attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

* Bail plea of Prem Prakash, an alleged aide of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

* Plea of ED against grant of bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the money laundering case related to the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.