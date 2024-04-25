Begin typing your search...

Bail plea of Prem Prakash, an alleged aide of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

ByPTIPTI|25 April 2024 3:30 AM GMT
Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Thursday
The Supreme Court of India (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 25:

* A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to hear a dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra govt over the state's attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

* Bail plea of Prem Prakash, an alleged aide of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

* Plea of ED against grant of bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the money laundering case related to the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

