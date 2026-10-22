IMD forecasts heavy rain in Keralam till Oct 25

A statement by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Thursday.

On October 23, orange alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

On October 24, the alert covers Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

On October 25, orange alerts were issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, the statement said.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours, at isolated places.

On October 26, a yellow alert was issued for all 14 districts, officials said.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm in 24 hours.