IIT-M develops affordable, non-invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly, and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device that promises to transform the way millions of diabetics track their blood sugar levels.

Reimagined from the ground up with an emphasis on comfort, accessibility, and long-term affordability, the device offers high standards of accuracy and reliability. The innovation comes at a crucial time, with the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study (2023) estimating that over 10.1 crore Indians are living with diabetes.

Currently, most patients rely on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) through frequent finger pricks, while Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems offer an alternative but remain expensive and dependent on smartphones or dedicated readers. Addressing these limitations, the IIT Madras team from the Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab, led by professor Parasuraman Swaminathan, has redefined CGM technology through a modular, patent-protected system that integrates reusable electronics, a low-power display unit, and a disposable microneedle sensor patch.

“The real success of research lies in its ability to improve lives. In diabetes management, that means eliminating the discomfort of multiple finger pricks, enabling better glucose control, and preventing long-term complications,” said Parasuraman Swaminathan.

L Balamurugan, an IIT Madras MS Entrepreneurship scholar associated with the project, added, “This device makes glucose monitoring painless, discreet, and affordable. By empowering patients to monitor regularly, it helps reduce medical emergencies and healthcare strain, while strengthening India’s self-reliance in medical technology.”

The project has already led to the formation of a start-up at IIT Madras Research Park to refine the device, conduct clinical trials, and prepare it for market launch. Discussions are also underway with medical device manufacturers for technology transfer and large-scale production.

The functional prototypes, secured through multiple Indian patents and one international PCT application, have successfully demonstrated accuracy, stability, and low power consumption. The innovative electro-thermochromic display embedded in the patch enables users to view glucose readings instantly, without any external device, offering a seamless and energy-efficient solution for modern diabetes management.