ICAI reschedules CA Foundation examination from January 14 to January 16

CHENNAI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundation Examination for January 2025, moving it from January 14 to January 16. This decision follows public criticism over the exam's original date, which coincided with Pongal, one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu, as well as the celebrations of Makar Sankranti and Bihu in other parts of India.

The ICAI issued a statement confirming the rescheduling of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, which is part of the examination cycle under the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988. The new examination dates for the Foundation Course will be held on 12th, 16th, 18th, and 20th January 2025.

In the official announcement, ICAI emphasized that the change was made to ensure that students across the country are able to observe these important cultural and religious festivals without conflicting with their examination schedules. The rescheduled date of January 16, 2025, will replace the previously scheduled date of January 14.

The ICAI also clarified that there would be no change to the schedule for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination, which is also slated to be held in January 2025. The Intermediate exams will proceed as originally planned.

It is important to note that the revised dates for the Foundation Examination will stand even if any of the scheduled days are declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any state/local authorities. This ensures that the exams will not be affected by any changes to national or regional public holidays.

ICAI further emphasized that other important details regarding the examination, as announced in the Important Announcement dated 20th September 2024, will remain unchanged. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website (www.icai.org) for further updates and information.