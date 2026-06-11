IAP accepts resignation of Hyderabad paediatrician who led 8-year campaign against ORS-like drinks

Why did she resign from the IAP?

Dr Santosh said she was "tired of fighting alone" and was hurt by the way the IAP treated both her and the concerns she had raised over the years, as per media reports.

The organisation failed to adequately address issues relating to industry influence and consumer confusion surrounding beverages that resembled ORS products.

She had earlier resigned from the IAP after alleging that the body did not support her campaign against ORS-like drinks and concerns she had raised regarding their promotion.