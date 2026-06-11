IAP accepts resignation of Hyderabad paediatrician who led 8-year campaign against ORS-like drinks

CHENNAI: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has accepted the resignation of Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, the Hyderabad-based paediatrician who led an eight-year campaign against fruit-based, non-carbonated beverages being marketed in a manner that could be mistaken for Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).
Following the development, Dr Santosh criticised the academy's leadership, alleging that it had failed to take a strong stand on concerns she had repeatedly raised regarding ORS-linked branding and industry influence. She has also now left Instagram.
Dr Santosh in a social media post had also urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union Health Ministry to investigate the continued presence of ORSL promotional stalls at PEDICON conferences organised by the IAP.
Dr Santosh said she was "tired of fighting alone" and was hurt by the way the IAP treated both her and the concerns she had raised over the years, as per media reports.
The organisation failed to adequately address issues relating to industry influence and consumer confusion surrounding beverages that resembled ORS products.
She had earlier resigned from the IAP after alleging that the body did not support her campaign against ORS-like drinks and concerns she had raised regarding their promotion.
Dr Santosh had spent nearly eight years campaigning against beverages that she believed could be confused with medically approved ORS products. Her efforts focused on preventing parents and caregivers from mistaking commercial electrolyte drinks for ORS used to treat dehydration.
She noticed that many children with diarrhoea and dehydration were not recovering as they were handed sugary 'ORS variants' instead of the WHO-recommended formula.
After her efforts, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had barred the use of the term "ORS" for electrolyte drinks that do not follow the WHO recommended formulation. However, Dr Santosh raised objections after Kenvue rebranded one of its hydration products as EZRL while continuing to market its diarrhoea treatment formulation under the ORSL brand name.
According to Dr Santosh, the new branding closely resembled the earlier product. She argued that the four-letter name, similar font style, colour scheme, packaging layout and use of the same fruit imagery could continue to confuse consumers. Based on these concerns, she filed a trademark opposition against the branding in February.