Hyderabad doctor behind ORS mislabelling fight quits Indian Academy of Paediatrics

In January, at PEDICON 2025, an annual conference held by the IAP, Kenvue introduced a ready-to-drink WHO-approved ORS formula, following the controversy last year over their ORSL energy drink. Following backlash, IAP formed a 28-member committee and released a statement urging not to confuse electrolytes with ORS; however, it did not mention the product in question.

Santosh has been fighting for over eight years over the mislabelling of products as ORS that do not follow the WHO-recommended formula for electrolytes. In October last year, an FSSAI directive prohibited the use of the term 'ORS' by any pharma or food brands unless they strictly adhere to the WHO's formula.