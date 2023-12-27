Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in car, no casualties reported

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in a car near the Mint compound in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Fire tenders brought the fire under control and no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

According to fire department officials, "A fire broke out in a car near Mint compound, Khairtabad. We have extinguished the fire with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) water tank. Later, our team reached the spot and completely extinguished the fire."

Further information is awaited.