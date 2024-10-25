Begin typing your search...

    Hotels in Tirupati receive bomb threats in Jaffer Sadiq’s name

    Responding to the threats, police personnel and snigger dogs conducted thorough searches at the hotels, which confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

    Visuals from the spot

    CHENNAI: Several hotels in Tirupati received bomb threat emails, mentioning the name of alleged drug trafficking network kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and ED.

    The police are now investigating to find the source of the threats.

