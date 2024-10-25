Hotels in Tirupati receive bomb threats in Jaffer Sadiq’s name

CHENNAI: Several hotels in Tirupati received bomb threat emails, mentioning the name of alleged drug trafficking network kingpin Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and ED.

Responding to the threats, police personnel and snigger dogs conducted thorough searches at the hotels, which confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

The police are now investigating to find the source of the threats.