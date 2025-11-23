Hockey India announces free tickets for men's junior World Cup

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Sunday announced free tickets for fans to watch the men's junior World Cup, to be held here from November 28 to December 10.

The tournament which will also be held in Chennai, will feature a total of 24 teams, making it the largest edition in the junior World Cup history.

"By offering free tickets, our aim is to open the gates for students, young athletes, families, and hockey lovers across Tamil Nadu and beyond,” said HI president Dilip Tirkey in a release.

The virtual free tickets can be booked through ticketgenie website or the Hockey India app, the release said.

"The atmosphere created by passionate fans has always been our biggest strength, and we are committed to making international hockey accessible to everyone," he added.