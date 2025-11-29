Hindus persecuted in Sabarimala, alleged Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday accused the governments in the INDIA bloc–ruled states of displaying deep-seated hostility towards Hindu beliefs, claiming that such an attitude has resulted in the suffering of lakhs of devotees at major pilgrimage centres.

Referring to the unfolding crisis in Sabarimala, Nainar said reports of severe crowd mismanagement during the Mandala–Makaravilakku season were deeply distressing. With the shrine opened for annual worship, lakhs of devotees have been waiting for darshan without even basic amenities, he said, adding that 10 devotees, including Tamils, have died in the past nine days due to crowd pressure and related distress. He accused the Kerala government of persecuting Hindus hiding behind an atheist facade.

He criticised the government for failing to anticipate the annual surge in pilgrims. "The Kerala Government either failed to assess this or simply washed its hands off the safety of Hindu devotees," he said.