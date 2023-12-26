Begin typing your search...

Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu

Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.

ByANIANI|26 Dec 2023 2:39 AM GMT
Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu
X

Visual from the spot. (ANi)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KULLU: A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees.

Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.

Due to the fire, smoke has spread in the area. More details are awaited.

Himachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh fireHimachal Pradesh fire accidentPatlikuhal forestPatlikuhalHimachal Pradesh's KulluKullu
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X