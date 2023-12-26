Begin typing your search...
Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu
Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.
KULLU: A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees.
A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu. Further details awaited.#HimachalPradesh #FireAccident #Accident #Kullu #PatlikuhalForest pic.twitter.com/BJFjpVRv8k— DT Next (@dt_next) December 26, 2023
Due to the fire, smoke has spread in the area. More details are awaited.
