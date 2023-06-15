Himachal govt announces relief, compensation for victims of Kullu bus accident

Himachal Pradesh government has announced relief and compensation for the victims of the bus accident in Kullu district that killed two persons and left six more injured. Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government, Sunder Singh Thakur said, "The government has announced an immediate relief of Rs 15,000 each to the injured and Rs 50,000 will be given as compensation to the kin of the deceased within a week".

Two persons were killed and six others were left injured after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell down in a 150-meter-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday. The incident happened in the Kullu district where the bus crashed into the gorge near Trehan Naka on the Bhuntar-Nirogi road, the officials said.

According to the officials, the bus was coming from Nirogi to Bhuntar, and the accident happened when the bus was taking a turn. After getting the information, the police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the relief work. The injured were taken to the regional hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

"There were a total of seven people travelling in the bus, in which two died on the spot while five including the driver are injured and are undergoing treatment," the officials said. Among the injured, the condition of a woman remains critical.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Sakshi Verma said that two people have been killed in the accident while 5 people have been injured. "The two deceased have been identified as Godavari (40) and Vijay Kumar (30)," she said.

Further details are awaited.