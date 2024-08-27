Hema panel report: Mohanlal steps down as president of actors' association, governing body members quit

CHENNAI: In a major development in the alleged widespread sexual harassment of women actors in the Malayalam film industry, superstar Mohanlal on Tuesday stepped down from the post of president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Apart from Mohanlal and general secretary Siddique, the executive team members Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Baburaj, Unni Mukundan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan, Ansiba Hassan, and Jomol too have resigned.

"In light of the Hema Committee report addressing sexual harassment allegations against certain AMMA office-bearers, the current governing body of AMMA is resigning to uphold its moral responsibility. A general meeting will be convened within two months to elect a new governing body. Meanwhile, the existing committee will temporarily manage operations to ensure the timely distribution of monthly financial aid and medical assistance to members. We are optimistic that the new leadership will revitalize and strengthen AMMA. We appreciate the feedback and criticisms received during this challenging time," read AMMA's message to the media.

The AMMA special executive meeting scheduled for Tuesday was to discuss the storm that is raging in the film field but had to be postponed after Mohanlal, whose wife is hospitalised in Chennai, expressed his inability to be present at Kochi to take part in the meeting.

Later in the day, Mohanlal stepped down from the post, while all members of the executive committee followed suit and resigned.

As the rules mandate the presence of president and secretary of the association, the actors will first have to elect these two office-bearers and also the executive committee before the matter is taken up for discussion and necessary action.

On Sunday, AMMA general secretary Siddique and chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith had quit their posts, following allegations of sexual abuse by female actors.

Actress Minu Muneer on Monday said she faced bad experiences with Mukesh, popular actors Manian Pillai Raju, Jayasurya and former general secretary of AMMA Edavela Babu during 2008 to 2013, following which she left the film industry.

The allegations come in the wake of a powerful #MeToo moment in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report which pointed towards numerous incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field.

The report had revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

