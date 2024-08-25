Sexual abuse allegations: Ranjith, Siddique quit posts, Kerala govt forms special probe team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heads began rolling in the Malayalam film world on Sunday in the aftermath of the Justice K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, leading to two high-profile resignations over allegations of sexual abuse.

Amid mounting pressure on the government to take action against alleged predators in the film industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials and decided to establish a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.

More skeletons tumbled out of the closet with fresh accounts of harassment emerging on Sunday. Even an old one, involving actor-politician Mukesh, resurfaced.

Director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), respectively.

An award-winning filmmaker, screen writer and actor, Ranjith was under fire after a Bengali female actor accused him of misbehaviour years ago, but the issue came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public.

Siddique too quit, as the general secretary of AMMA amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation following a sexual assault complaint raised against him by a young actress.

Putting more pressure on the government, some other female actors also narrated their harrowing experiences in front of the media without naming their accused male colleagues later in the day.

Actor-turned MLA Mukesh also came up with an explanation when an harassment allegation raised by a woman professional against him years ago surfaced again in the wake of present developments.

The two-time legislator claimed he was targeted by a section of people as he was a ruling CPI (M) MLA and that the allegations were baseless.

Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday morning and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel.

He resigned amid an opposition clamour--from the Congress and BJP-- demanding he quit from the post.

BJP activists took out a protest march to Ranjith's residence in Kozhikode this morning demanding his resignation.

Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. He said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in the audio clip.

The Bengali actor had recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed. The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.

However, the actor on Sunday made it clear she does not wish to go ahead with a police case.

"I don't want to file a complaint. Because for the last three days I have been hunted by the media across Kerala and Bengal. I have to go on with my work," she told a television channel.

"I have initiated the process. I am handing over the baton to whoever is going to take it forward," the actress added.

After Ranjith announced his resignation, state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters in the state capital the government would accept the filmmaker's resignation as soon as he sent it.

Reiterating that the Left government has always stood by the victims in issues relating to sexual assaults and abuses, the minister also rejected allegations that he had tried to shield the accused director.

Siddique also quit as AMMA general secretary, a day after the young actress openly revealed shocking incident of assault she had faced from him years ago.

"Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said. He sent his resignation to AMMA president and top star Mohanlal.

Various members of A.M.M.A. welcomed his decision. Incidentally, well-known actor Anoop Chandran had written to Mohanlal on Sunday morning detailing the need for Siddique's resignation. Actress Mala Parvathy said Siddique's decision to resign was "morally and ethically correct".

The chief minister's office said the special team, formed to investigate all the allegations in connection with the film industry, will be headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers of the state.

"Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the functioning of the team," the CMO said in a statement.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.