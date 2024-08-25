Malayalam actress accuses Riyaz Khan of making sexual advances over phone call

CHENNAI: In the latest in a series of sexual abuse allegations that have rocked the Malayalam cinema industry, the young actress who raised sexual assault allegations against actor Siddique yesterday, has now claimed that actor Riyaz Khan made sexual advances over a phone call.

The actress said that Riyaz Khan had taken her number from a photographer without her knowledge and allegedly made a call to her and asked her if she was interested in a sexual relationship.

He used sexually explicit and inappropriate language, she alleged.

Khan had also reportedly asked her to share her female friend's personal information.

Riyaz Khan is a popular actor in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. He played actor Vijay's brother in 'Badri' and his comedy scenes with actor Vadivelu in 'Winner' was a big hit.

The allegations against Riyaz Khan come after the high-profile resignations of actor Siddique as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and director Ranjith from the chairmanship of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

The Malayalam cinema industry is in the middle of a powerful #MeToo moment since the August 19 release of the K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals.

