Helplines set up for info on Andhra train accident
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizianagaram district administration has set up helplines to provide information about the train accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.
At least three passengers were killed when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger was hit by Palasa Express near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).
District collector S Nagalaxmi said a control room has been opened in her office to provide information about the passengers.
People may contact the control room at 9493589157. The railways has also opened a helpline -- 8978080006 -- to provide information.
