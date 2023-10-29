Begin typing your search...

Helplines set up for info on Andhra train accident

District collector S. Nagalaxmi said a control room has been opened in her office to provide information about the passengers.

ByIANSIANS|29 Oct 2023 5:23 PM GMT
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Vizianagaram district administration has set up helplines to provide information about the train accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night.

At least three passengers were killed when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger was hit by Palasa Express near Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

People may contact the control room at 9493589157. The railways has also opened a helpline -- 8978080006 -- to provide information.

NationalTrain accidentAndhra train accidentDistrict collector S NagalaxmiVizianagaramAndhra PradeshTrainEast Coast Railwaypassenger train derailed
IANS

