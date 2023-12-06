Begin typing your search...

HC stays local court proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav over model code

Justice Raj Beer Singh passed the judgement while hearing a petition filed by Yadav against a summons issued by the magistrate taking cognizance of the police charge sheet.

ByANIANI|6 Dec 2023 4:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 04:00:50.0  )
HC stays local court proceedings against Akhilesh Yadav over model code
X

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

PRAYAGRAJ (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got major relief from Allahabad High Court on Monday as itput a hold on proceedings initiated by a local court for alleged violations of the model code of conduct and Covid norms during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in February 2022.

The proceedings were initiated by a Gautam Budh Nagar district court on a case registered against him, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and others at the Dadri police station.

Justice Raj Beer Singh passed the judgement while hearing a petition filed by Yadav against a summons issued by the magistrate taking cognizance of the police charge sheet.

The Court also directed the state government's counsel to file a reply and fixed January 21 as the next date of hearing in the case.

NationUttar Pradesh Chief MinisterAkhilesh Yadavlocal courtGautam Budh Nagar district
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X