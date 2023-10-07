Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij challenges Arvind Kejriwal to list party's "scams"

HARYANA: Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij threw down the gauntlet to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to publicly disclose the list of alleged scams committed by his party.

Vij said," Maha Ghotaala Ki Baap' party's leader Arvind Kejriwal knows what scams he has indulged in. He should put out a list of scams his party has been involved in."

He challenged Kejriwal to come forward with a comprehensive list of the purported scams, stating that this would not only clear the air but also expedite the process of investigation in the matter.

Vij's challenge comes amidst an increasingly heated political climate, with AAP positioning itself as a viable alternative in several state elections but its leaders allegedly embroiled in scams.

On October 6, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, "Mining has become a big issue in Punjab. There is a video of Arvind Kejriwal in which he is heard saying that his party will earn Rs 20,000 crore through mining. But the truth is that sand has become costly.

Illegal mining is being carried out in every district. It is being done at the behest of AAP leaders." The allegations prompted Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to write a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over "illegal" mining.

The letter also mentioned allegations of corruption within the police force and the subsequent transfer of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Tarn Taran.

In light of these allegations and media reports, the Governor requested a detailed report on the allegations made by the MLA, the alleged illegal mining activity, and the subsequent actions taken against police officials.