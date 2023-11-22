Gujarat court grants bail to WC final pitch intruder

AHMEDABAD: A court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday granted bail to an Australian, who was arrested for intruding the pitch during the ICC World Cup cricket final wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt.

A day earlier, the accused, Wen Johnson, was remanded in police custody for a day by the court. Johnson was produced before the court on Tuesday evening which released him on bail on conditions that he would cooperate in the probe and deposit his passport with the court.