Govt procures 3L tonnes onion for buffer stock

The buffer stock is maintained under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet any exigencies if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-16 23:31:13.0  )
NEW DELHI: The government has procured 3 lakh tonnes as buffer stock this year, while also piloting irradiation of onion with BARC to increase shelf life, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock.

