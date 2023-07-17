Govt procures 3L tonnes onion for buffer stock

NEW DELHI: The government has procured 3 lakh tonnes as buffer stock this year, while also piloting irradiation of onion with BARC to increase shelf life, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The buffer stock is maintained under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to meet any exigencies if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonnes of onion as buffer stock.