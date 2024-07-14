"Govt not able to build sea walls in many places, fisherman suffering too much": Kerala LoP Satheesan

ERNAKULAM: Targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala and Congress leader VD Satheesan said on Sunday that the fisherman in the state are suffering too much due to various factors and the government is not taking any serious measures to tackle it. Satheesan told ANI that the government should build sea walls.

"In these areas, before the impact of climate change, the erosion started. The government is not able to build the sea walls in many places. They have built it at some places but still there are many places left. They (fishermen) are suffering too much. Many houses were taken away by the sea and there is no rehabilitation scheme. The fishermen's community is a very poor community. They are facing many problems because of the price of kerosene, unavailability of fish and climate change. They cannot live. They cannot afford to pay rent so they are living in damaged houses," he said.

He also pointed out that the government has to take short term and long term measures. "Short term measure is to pay their rent or rehabilitate them somewhere and long term measure is to build sea walls," Satheesan added. Earlier this month, VD Satheesan targeted the ruling left government in Kerala over soil erosion, which is affecting the lives of fishing community.

"There are no roads as they are washed away. People who can't live there, especially poor fishermen, are facing issues as they are struggling to make ends meet. Their only livelihood is fishing; they are leaving the place. Unfortunately, the government isn't doing anything," Satheesan said. Satheesan also pointed out that Arabian Sea has become increasingly turbulent, and the fishing community is suffering.