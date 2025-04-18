Good Friday inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

Modi said on X, "On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail."