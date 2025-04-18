Begin typing your search...

    Good Friday inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion: PM Modi

    Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

    AuthorPTIPTI|18 April 2025 10:15 AM IST
    Good Friday inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion: PM Modi
    X

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted.

    Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

    Modi said on X, "On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail."

    Prime Minister ModiGood Friday.Jesus
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X