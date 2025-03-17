Gaganyaan mission will succeed, says ISRO chairman

CHENNAI:ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday confidently asserted that India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, India’s manned mission to space, will achieve remarkable success.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Sciences at IIT Madras, Narayanan underscored that ISRO is committed to learning from past challenges and setbacks faced by NASA and other global space organizations.

“These lessons will be integral in ensuring the successful execution of the Gaganyaan mission. We are confident of its success. We have carefully studied the hurdles encountered by NASA and other space agencies, and we will incorporate these lessons into our plans to guarantee the mission’s success,” Narayanan stated.

Addressing the timeline for the launch of the NISAR satellite —a joint mission between NASA and ISRO— Narayanan confirmed that the satellite would be launched in the coming months, further solidifying the growing space cooperation between the two nations.

“The newly inaugurated S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence will serve as a pivotal research hub for advanced studies in heat transfer, cooling systems, and fluid dynamics—key areas critical to the development of next-generation spacecraft and satellite technologies,” the chairman said and reflected on India’s extraordinary progress in space exploration, remarking, “From the days of pushing rockets on bicycles, India has evolved as a global leader in space exploration. Today, ISRO stands as a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our scientists and engineers, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the space industry.”

Narayanan also highlighted the growing pride and nationalism within ISRO, sharing how the entire organization is working in unison to advance the nation’s space capabilities.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words during his visit to the United States brought immense joy to us. His speech, in which he spoke about India and NASA collaborating on satellite development, left us pleasantly surprised and filled with pride,” Narayanan noted.

In terms of the Gaganyaan project, Narayanan revealed that the astronaut training program will commence later this year, with a significant milestone being the launch of a robot named Vyommitra as part of the mission.

He reaffirmed the government’s vision, quoting Prime Minister Modi’s statement that by 2040, India will send its astronauts to the moon using a rocket developed by ISRO.

“In the coming years, we will witness the launch of a 500-ton, next-generation missile from this site, marking a significant leap in our technological capabilities. This launch will utilize the SSLV rocket and will be a monumental event for India’s space program,” Narayanan said.

The facility will focus on advancing thermal management technologies for spacecraft and launch vehicles, critical to India's expanding space aspirations, according to IIT-M.

The facility will focus on advancing thermal management technologies for spacecraft and launch vehicles, critical to India’s expanding space aspirations, according to IIT-M.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayanan highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in cryogenic engine technology, a field initially denied to the country.

“Today, we possess three cryogenic engines, with the third being human-rated. Only six nations have this capability. We’ve set three world records: we succeeded on our third attempt, transitioned from engine testing to flight in just 28 months—far faster than the 42 months to 18 years other nations take—and completed the test in a record 34 days,” Narayanan stated.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti also expressed optimism about the centre's potential, emphasizing its crucial role in addressing the growing thermal and cooling challenges of space exploration.