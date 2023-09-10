G20: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin exchanges pleasantries with Joe Biden; shares image

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who attended the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, has posted a picture of the event with US President Joe Biden. In the picture shared by Stalin on his social media account X on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu CM can be seen shaking hands with Joe Biden.

In the photograph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also can be seen. However, amid a row over India vs Bharat name, the CM captioned the picture with “Attended the #G20Dinner at Kaveri Table hosted by Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn.”

A total of 170 guests, including all the chief ministers of the Indian states were on the list of special invitees to the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu in the national capital.



The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests were invited to the gala dinner.

The G20 World Leaders Summit is being held from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.