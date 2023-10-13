G20 parliamentary speakers pledge to combat terror, violent extremism

NEW DELHI: The speakers of parliaments of G20 countries on Friday pledged to utilise their legislative, budgetary, and oversight functions to play their part in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

In a joint statement adopted at the Parliament-20 Summit here, they also condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism, and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace.

"The unanimous adoption of the Joint Declaration at P20 Bharat exemplifies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. As public representatives, we pledge to collaborate for a human-centric, prosperous, and harmonious future. Many congratulations to all the delegates for their support," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chaired the P20 Summit, said on X.

The joint statement by P20 leaders comes against the backdrop of the lingering war in Ukraine and the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Parliamentary leaders said terrorism constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets. All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the joint statement said.

It said effective counterterrorism measures, support for the victims of terrorism and the protection of human rights were not conflicting goals, but complementary and mutually reinforcing.

"A holistic approach on the basis of international law can effectively counter terrorism. Efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation should be strengthened to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations, movement and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support," the joint statement said.

"In the light of our legislative, budgetary and oversight functions, we pledge to play our role in combating terrorism and violent extremism," it said.