G20: India to highlight its democratic traditions, street food, artistic splendour

NEW DELHI: India will highlight its digital transformation, its long and vibrant democratic traditions, its artistic splendour and its culinary diversity including street food at the G20 Summit next month that will see the leaders of member countries and invited guests attending a gala dinner on September 9.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 secretariat, spoke about the preparations as also some of the programmes including the symbolic tree plantation event at the Bharat Mandapam during the summit where saplings represent different countries.

He said there will be a craft bazaar showcasing crafts from different states and union territories. Pardeshi said there will be a separate programme for the spouses accompanying leaders. The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. “On September 9, there will be a Gala dinner...we will have 'craft bazar', showcasing crafts from different states and UTs...that will be open as an exhibition and shopping experience...we will be having a separate programme for the spouses accompanying leaders, they will be taken to Rajghat and they will visit Pusa Institute.

As part of the programme, they're likely to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art,” he said. Pardeshi said there will be three sessions during the summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have bilateral meetings with some leaders. "We're proceeding towards the culmination of G20 process, started on the first December last year. The summit will be on September 9 and 10, there will be 3 sessions...some of the leaders will have a bilateral meeting with PM Modi...the leaders of the delegations will visit Rajghat and pay respect to the father of the nation...there will be a symbolic tree plantation event at the Bharat Mandapam, these tree saplings will represent different countries,” he said.

The senior official said that there will be about 40 delegations at the leader's level and a variety of dishes will be served and millets will have a prominent place on the table. He said chefs are working to develop different kinds of regional cuisines and the idea is to give delegates experience of different regional cuisines of India. "From the Government of India, we will be providing meals at the convention centre...variety of dishes will be served but millet will find a prominent place on the menu...chefs are working to develop different kinds of regional cuisines...overall philosophy is we should have exposure to street foods of India, millets and delegates should also experience different regional cuisines of India,” he said.

The G20 comprises of 19 countries, the European Union and India has given special invitations to nine countries. “Approximately more than 40 delegations will arrive at the leader's level. So we will have Presidents, Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers and top officials of different delegations representing different countries...we are gearing up, we are giving final shape to the programme,” he said. Pardeshi said an exhibition named ‘Bharat, the Mother of Democracy’ is being organised to show the roots of democracy in India.

“There is another aspect of showcasing India. Not many people know the democratic roots or democracy as a concept, as participatory governance....the roots are here and thousands of years back there were the concepts of Sabha and Samiti. So democracy has not come from outside. It has evolved over a period of time in Indian soil. So there is going to be an exhibition called Bharat, the Mother of Democracy,” he said.

The official added that an experience panel has been created for delegates to experience how UPI payments are made and how India has been leading in the sector of digital payment. PM Modi had said that the G20 Summit hosted by India will see the biggest participation and the country has made G20 an inclusive forum in its presidency.

He said the African Union also joined the G-20 on India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world. He also said that India’s digital transformation is powered by its unshakeable belief in innovation and its commitment to speedy implementation.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. About 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.