From Kiara Advani to Aishwarya Rai: Celebrities who marked fashion statement in white on voting day in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities fulfilled their democratic duty by stepping out to vote in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. What also caught the attention was these stars' style statement, which was away from glamour and glitz. They opted for casual and simple attires. Many chose to wear white colour kurtas, shorts and suits that seemed to be perfect for this summer season.

Kareena Kapoor reached the polling booth to cast her vote along with Saif Ali Khan. For the voting day, she opted to wear a white coloured kurta that she teamed up with a denim trouser. Saif was also spotted wearing a white kurta pyjama. Their style statement was just simple yet powerful.

Kiara Advani, who is known for her style statement and glamorous looks didn't forget to fulfil her responsibility as an Indian citizen. She reached the polling booth to cast her vote in a white suit. Her graceful and elegant appearance caught the attention of netizens.

After her stunning Cannes appearance, Aishwarya also grabbed the eyeballs as she reached the polling booth with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to cast her vote. She was seen wearing a white oversized shirt and blue jeans, complemented by red slides and sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted waiting patiently in a queue at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote. He not only fulfilled his voting responsibility but also set an example for others. For the important day, he donned a white shirt with blue jeans.

The power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen twinning in matching white shirts and black sunglasses as they stepped out to cast their vote. The duo's appearance was met with cheers and camera flashes as shutterbugs clicked them while embodying the spirit of civic responsibility.