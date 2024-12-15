Begin typing your search...
Four including newly married couple killed in accident in Kerala
According to the police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway.
KERALA: Four members of a family, including a newlywed couple, were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims in this district early on Sunday.
The passengers of the car were pulled out of the mangled vehicle, according to locals.
