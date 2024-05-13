Former Telangana CM KCR cast his vote at Chintamadaka

SIDDIPET: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cast his vote in Chintamadaka village in his native Siddipet district. Chintamadaka village of Siddipet district lies under Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

There are 2300 voters in Chintamadaka village.

It is noteworthy that there are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The 17 constituencies in Telangana are Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Chevella, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secunderabad, Warangal and Zahirabad. The Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled in a single phase on May 13, 2024. The Election Commission of India announced this date, with the results set to be declared on June 4, 2024.

This electoral event holds significant importance as it follows closely on the heels of the assembly polls held in December 2023, where the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS faced a setback, losing the state to Congress.

Since the formation of Telangana in 2013, the BRS has been the dominant political force in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.