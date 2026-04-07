Foreign Secretary Misri heads to Washington to review 'full spectrum' of ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas.

The visit comes as both sides work to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain. The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.