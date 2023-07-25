Floor leaders' meeting called by Speaker to end LS logjam inconclusive

NEW DELHI: A meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday of floor leaders of all parties to end thelogjam in the Lower House, remained inconclusive.

According to sources, no consensus could emerge between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition in the meeting, as the latter apparently stuck to its stand of seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in the Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation.

Several opposition leaders pointed out in the meeting as to why Modi chose to speak on Manipur outside Parliament rather than speaking inside.

Meanwhile, the BJP also remained steadfast on its stand that Union Home minister Amit Shah will speak on Manipur in the Lok Sabha and not Prime Minister Modi, since the situation in the violence-hit state comes under the purview of the Ministry of Homes Affairs.

In the meeting, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and BSP said that there should be a discussion on Manipur in Lok Sabha and the opposition should use the opportunity to corner the Centre and BJP on the prevailing situation, the sources added.

Birla is said to have appealed to all floor leaders to end the stalemate in Lok Sabha.