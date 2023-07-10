Flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there is no flood threat in Delhi due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna, following two days of heavy rain in the national capital and adjoining areas.

He also urged all political parties to refrain from blame games stating that it was not the time to "point fingers" at each other.

"A flood-like situation unlikely to arise in Delhi. Government is prepared to deal with any situation," he said addressing a press conference here after a meeting to review the city's handling of the heavy rainfall. Kejriwal said, "It is not the time to point fingers and single out anybody."



He added that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will commence once the river breaches 206-metre mark.

Citing reports of the Central Water Commision (CWC), Kejriwal said, "Yamuna river flowing at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning.

Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high. A flood-like situation is unlikely. If Yamuna crosses the 206-metre mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river."

Kejriwal also said potholes on Delhi roads will be filled with stones to prevent accidents, and that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has been asked to resolve waterlogging problems faced by residents.

Further, he said that there will be inquiry into the incidents of roads caving in. He said that the state governments in the states in north India, which bore the brunt of the torrential rainfall were reaching out to affected people.

"All the political parties will have to coordinate and seek ways to provide relief to the people. Northern India was pounded with unpreceded rains over the last few days," the Aam Admi Party National Convenor said.

He mentioned that Delhi received the highest rainfall in July since 1982.

"There are reports that people are facing a lot of problems in other adjoining areas as well. In such a situation, we all have to come forward and help each other", Kejriwal said.

He said that the Delhi government has directed its officials to reach out to the people after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the city. The IMD has issued an orange alert for today in the national capital.

Ahead of the review meeting today Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi inspected the Yamuna river's water level. The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record on Sunday, IMD said.

There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees, and waterlogging in several residential colonies in the national capital over the last two days.

Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.