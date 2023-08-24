‘Flawless’: TN’s son & man of moment

BENGALURU: The entire mission operations of Chandrayaan-3, right from the launch till landing, “happened flawlessly” as per the timeline, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 P Veeramuthuvel said on Wednesday.

“The target was on spot, because of the review process...It’s a great moment of happiness. On behalf of the team it gives me immense satisfaction on achieving this goal as the Project Director of the mission. The entire mission operations right from launch till landing happened flawlessly as per the timeline,” said Veeramuthuvel, yet another son of the soil from Tamil Nadu – after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Chandrayaan-2 Mission Director Mayilsamy Annadurai, and Chandrayaan-3 Project Director Veeramuthuvel P – to have contributed to ISRO missions.