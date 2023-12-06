Five-year-old girl who fell into 25-ft borewell in Rajgarh rescued

RAJGARH (Madhya Pradesh): The five-year-old girl, who fell into a 25-feet deep borewell, was rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams on the intervening night of Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, officials said.

According to officials involved in the rescue operation, the five-year-old was safely taken out of the borewell around 2.30 am, after about nine hours into the operation.

The girl fell into the borewell in Pipliya Rasoda village in Rajgarh around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. On receiving word of the incident, officials from the local administration, including Rajgarh collector Harsh Dikshit and newly appointed MLA Mohan Sharma reached the spot and mounted a rescue operation.

Speaking on the rescue operations, Rajgarh SP Dharamraj Singh Meena commended the efforts of Collector Harsh Dikshit, MLA Mohan Sharma, and the entire rescue team for the successful operation. Further details awaited.