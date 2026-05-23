Five people killed as cruiser vehicle - lorry collide in Kalaburagi district

According to police, a relative of the victims had reportedly developed pneumonia-related complications on Friday night, following which eight persons travelled in the cruiser vehicle to get him admitted in a hospital in Yadgir city.

After he was admitted, five people, including the driver, were returning home when the accident occurred at around 11.40 pm. A lorry from Tamil Nadu, coming in the opposite direction, allegedly collided head-on with the cruiser vehicle.

Those travelling in the cruiser vehicle died on the spot, a senior police officer said.