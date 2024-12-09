Five detained for drug trafficking along LoC in J-K

Begin typing your search...

    9 Dec 2024
    Representative image

    MENDHAR: Five people allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained during a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

    The search operation was launched in the forward areas following inputs about drug trafficking in the area, they said.

    Police personnel cordoned off Khari, Ajote, Degwar, Purani, Poonch and Jernally Mohalla in the district, the officials said.

    During the operation, five people allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained for questioning, they said.

    Line of Control (LoC)Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch districtDrug Trafficking
    PTI

