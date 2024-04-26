Firing outside Salman's residence: Two arrested shooters brought to Mumbai from Punjab

MUMBAI: The two accused persons, arrested in Punjab in connection with the firing incident. outside superstar Salman Khan's Bandra residence, were brought to Mumbai on a transit remand, the police informed on Friday.

The accused were brought to the city by the Crime Branch on Thursday, Mumbai Police informed.

The accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were grilled by officials of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) over several hours,

officials informed on Friday. Earlier, on Thursday, the Esplanade Court extended the police

custody of both the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident till April 29.

They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate's court here after their previous remand ended on Thursday and were remanded in custody of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Earlier, the Crime Branch claimed to have recovered strong evidence against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, identifying them as the key conspirators and 'most wanted in the case.

Mumbai Police registered a case against four people in the firing case, naming the Bishnoi brothers as key accused.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, before the firing went down, the shooters had retreated to Salman's residence four times. They had also staked out Salman's farmhouse, the Crime Branch informed, adding that since the actor hadn't visited his farmhouse over several days, they planned to execute the firing outside his plush Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra

According to officials, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a broken mobile handset from the accused at the time of their arrest, adding that they were in possession of more than one phone.

The Crime Branch informed further that they were looking into the other phones as well. They also informed of the recovery of the second pistol, along with four magazines and 17 rounds from the Tapi River of Surat.

The sleuths stated earlier that they fished out the pistol from the river on April 22 and also found the footprint of one of the arrested shooters, Vicky Gupta, while he was making a getaway from Mumbai to Gujarat's Bhuj. The Crime Branch said the shooters chucked the firearm into the Tapi River near Surat while making. their escape.

The police said they were searching for more mobile handsets that they may have dumped in the river, adding that they moved money to the bank several times.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, around 5 am on April 14 and field. CCTV footage spotted both the accused sporting caps and carrying backpacks.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added to the case Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection with the case.

Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence in a Facebook post following the attack.