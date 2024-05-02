Firing outside Salman's house: Post mortem of deceased accused completed

MUMBAI: The post-mortem of Anuj Thapan, the accused in the Salman Khan house firing case who died by suicide, has been completed, JJ Hospital said. The body of the deceased accused has been kept in cold storage.

"Salman Khan firing incident accused Anuj Thapan's post-mortem has been completed and the body kept in cold storage," the hospital said in a statement. Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai Police informed that Thapan allegedly attempted suicide and hung himself inside the lock-up. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead. He was one of the arms suppliers in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house.

The police stated that state CID is investigating the suicide case of Anuj Thapan. The matter pertains to April 14 morning, when two men came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments, and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

The clip also showed them firing in the direction of the actor's home. After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Crime Police arrested both the shooters -- Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, as well as the two arms suppliers -- Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, were also arrested.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the case. Earlier, the Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection with the case. Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence in a Facebook post following the attack.